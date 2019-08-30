International Development News
UPDATE 1-Lebanon's Hezbollah hands two crashed drones to Lebanese army

Reuters Beirut
Updated: 30-08-2019 23:41 IST
Lebanon's Hezbollah group on Friday handed over two drones that crashed in Beirut to the Lebanese army, Hezbollah's al-Manar news channel and Lebanese military sources said.

The army and Hezbollah have said the two drones, which went down on Sunday, were Israeli. They said one exploded and one crashed in the Hezbollah-dominated southern suburbs of Beirut, causing damage to the group's media centre. A security official in the region has described the target of the drone strikes as linked to precision-guided missile projects.

Israel on Thursday accused Iran of stepping up efforts to provide Hezbollah with precision-guided missile production facilities.

COUNTRY : Lebanon
