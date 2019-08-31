Syria missile attack kills at least 40 jihadists: Monitor

Beirut, Aug 31 (AFP) A missile attack on a gathering of jihadists in Syria's Idlib province on Saturday killed at least 40 militants, a war monitor said, hours after a Russian-backed ceasefire took hold. "A missile attack targeted a meeting held by the leaders of Hurras al-Deen, Ansar al-Tawhid and other allied groups inside a training camp" near Idlib city, said Rami Abdel Rahman, head of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

It was not immediately clear who was behind the attack, or if the missiles were launched from war planes or positions on the ground, the Britain-based monitor added. (AFP) SCY SCY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)