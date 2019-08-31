35 Taliban terrorists killed in clash with Afghan forces in Kunduz

At least 35 Taliban terrorists were killed by Afghan forces in the clash which took place in Kunduz on Saturday. The terrorist group launched a massive assault on Kunduz at 1 am (local time) when its terrorists attacked the city from multiple directions.

TOLO news quoted National Directorate of Security saying that at least 35 Taliban fighters, including a key commander of the group, were killed in Afghan forces retaliation. Three security forces members were killed and 11 others have been wounded in the clashes with the Taliban.

However, the Taliban had claimed that they have killed atleast 10 Afghan police officers in the clashes. Al Jazeera quoted Taliban spokesperson, Zabihullah Mujahid as saying that their attack resulted in the capture of several important buildings.

"The Taliban attacked Kunduz city from several directions this morning. We are in the city now capturing government buildings one after the other," he told reporters. The attack comes even as Taliban and US continue to talk to figure out a deal under which thousands of US troops may leave the war-torn in exchange for the guarantee by the former that

The US currently has about 14,000 service members in Afghanistan, and the move would reduce troop levels to one of the lowest points in the history of the 18-year long war. The attack also comes a day after US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that his country to cut its military forces in Afghanistan to 8600 troops after it reaches the peace deal with the Taliban. (ANI)

Also Read: 8 Taliban terrorists including key commanders killed in Afghanistan

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)