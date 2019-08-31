International Development News
Helicopter crashes in Norway, at least four killed

Reuters
Updated: 31-08-2019 22:44 IST
There were five passengers and a pilot onboard the Airbus AS350 helicopter operated by Norwegian firm Helitrans when it crashed southwest of Alta at around 1500 GMT, it added. Image Credit: Twitter (@DefencePRO_Guj)

At least four people were killed, one was missing and one was injured after a civilian helicopter crashed in northern Norway on Saturday, the rescue service said. There were five passengers and a pilot onboard the Airbus AS350 helicopter operated by Norwegian firm Helitrans when it crashed southwest of Alta at around 1500 GMT, it added.

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear. Helitrans was not immediately available to comment.

COUNTRY : Norway
