Yemeni officials: Saudi-led airstrikes kill dozens in prison

PTI Sanaa
Updated: 01-09-2019 14:14 IST
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Yemeni officials say airstrikes by the Saudi-led coalition hit a detention center in the southwestern Dhamar province, killing at least 52 people. The officials say the airstrikes took place Sunday and targeted a university in the city of Dhamar, which the Houthi rebels use as a detention center.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to brief the media. The Houthi-run Health Ministry said many of the wounded, over 50, and dead were captured government fighters.

The Saudi-led coalition says it was targeting storage for drones and missiles. The Saudi-led coalition has been battling the rebels on behalf of an internationally recognized government since 2015 in a war that has killed tens of thousands of people.

COUNTRY : Yemen Rep
