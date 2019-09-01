International Development News
5 Chinese nationals arrested for stealing money from ATM in Kathmandu

PTI Kathmandu
Updated: 01-09-2019 19:24 IST
Nepal police have arrested five Chinese nationals for allegedly stealing money from an ATM in Darbarmarga here. Presenting the arrested here on Sunday, the police said they had seized Nepalese Rs 12.64 million and some foreign currencies from them.

One of the accused had been nabbed on Saturday night when he was stealing money from the ATM, officials said. Based on the arrested's statement, the police arrested four others from a hotel here.

COUNTRY : Nepal
