Reuters Tehran
Updated: 01-09-2019 23:19 IST
Iran says Hezbollah's attack on Israel's army was a retaliatory move - IRNA

Hezbollah's policy is aimed at safeguarding the interests of Lebanon, Iran's state news agency IRNA quoted a senior Iranian security official as saying in reaction to the Iran-backed group's attack on Israel's army on Sunday.

"Hezbollah enjoys significant popular support in Lebanon ... the Zionist regime's (Israel) punishment by Hezbollah was a reciprocal measure that displayed the resistance front's determination to counter threats," said Ali Shamkhani.

Iran often refers to regional countries and forces opposed to Israel and the United States as a "resistance front". (Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Mark Potter)

COUNTRY : Iran Islamic Rep
