PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 2

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

Sanjeev Gupta battles Rio Tinto over $50 mln payment https://on.ft.com/2HEAvRq

Boris Johnson vows to purge rebels who vote against no-deal Brexit

https://on.ft.com/32dpApQ Sky in talks to invest in Liberty Global fibre network

https://on.ft.com/32q3AYZ Overview

Australian mining firm Rio Tinto Plc has opened an arbitration process in relation to the sale of Dunkerque aluminium smelter to Liberty House, owned by Indian Industrialist Sanjeev Gupta, alleging non-repayment of $50 million of working capital. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned Conservative MPs that they will have their party whips withdrawn and be restricted from standing in the elections if they do not back him in a key Brexit vote on Tuesday.

British broadband and mobile operator Sky has opened talks with telecommunications company Liberty Global Plc over a potential investment in Liberty's latest fibre network. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

Also Read: REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)