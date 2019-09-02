U.S. special envoy shares peace deal draft with Afghan president-officials

U.S. special representative for Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, met Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Monday and showed him a draft peace agreement with the Taliban, officials said.

Khalilzad, who has completed nine rounds of talks with the Taliban representatives to end the war in Afghanistan, is scheduled to meet Afghan leaders in Kabul this week to build a consensus before the deal is signed.

Ghani will share his views on the draft peace deal with Khalilzad within two days, sources with knowledge of the negotiations told Reuters.

