Afghanistan: 6 killed in explosion in Kunduz

At least six security personnel were killed in an explosion in Kunduz city, reported Tolo News.

ANI Kunduz
Updated: 02-09-2019 17:06 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

At least six security personnel were killed in an explosion in Kunduz city, reported Tolo News. The city has been a battleground between the Afghan government's forces and the Taliban for hours, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Saturday.

No group has so far taken the responsibility of the attack. The blast has come a day after 10 people were killed in an explosion in the city.

Kunduz has been rocked by fighting between Afghan forces and Taliban's militants who staged an attack on the city last night. While the Afghan government claims that the attack has been successfully repelled, the Sputnik correspondent reports that the fighting continues and there are fears that if the battle is not over till night, the Taliban might have a chance to seize the city, reported Sputnik. (ANI)

COUNTRY : Afghanistan
