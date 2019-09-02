International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Russian ambassador to Egypt dies in Cairo hospital

PTI Cairo
Updated: 02-09-2019 22:39 IST
Russian ambassador to Egypt dies in Cairo hospital

Image Credit: Wikimedia

Russia's ambassador to Egypt died suddenly on Monday in a Cairo hospital, the Russian embassy in Cairo said on its social media accounts. The embassy did not specify the cause of Sergey Kirpichenko's death.

A career diplomat who had served as ambassador to Egypt since 2011, the 68-year-old had also represented Moscow in Libya, Syria and the United Arab Emirates. Egypt's foreign ministry issued a brief statement expressing its condolences.

Cairo and Moscow have bolstered their strategic and economic ties in recent years under presidents Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Vladimir Putin.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Egypt Arab Rep
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019