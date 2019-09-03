International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Russian blogger sentenced to five years over 'extremist' tweet: agencies

PTI Moscow
Updated: 03-09-2019 13:54 IST
Russian blogger sentenced to five years over 'extremist' tweet: agencies

Moscow, Sep 3 (AFP) A Russian court on Tuesday sentenced a blogger to five years in prison for a tweet that called for attacks on the children of law enforcement officials, news agencies reported.

Moscow's Presnensky district court found Vladislav Sinitsa guilty on extremism charges and ruled he must serve five years in a penal colony, Russia's three main news agencies reported from the court. (AFP) AMS

AMS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Russian Federation
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019