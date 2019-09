BRIEF-Walmart Says To Discontinue Sales Of Short-Barrel Rifle Ammunition

Walmart Inc: * WALMART SAYS CO WILL SELL THROUGH AND DISCONTINUE HANDGUN AMMUNITION

* WALMART SAYS CO WILL DISCONTINUE HANDGUN SALES IN ALASKA, MARKING COMPLETE EXIT FROM HANDGUNS * WALMART SAYS AFTER SELLING THROUGH CURRENT INVENTORY COMMITMENTS, CO TO DISCONTINUE SALES OF SHORT-BARREL RIFLE AMMUNITION

* WALMART SAYS BELIEVE TUESDAY'S ACTIONS WILL REDUCE CO'S MARKET SHARE OF AMMUNITION FROM AROUND 20% TO ABOUT 6% TO 9% * WALMART SAYS ASKING CUSTOMERS TO NO LONGER OPENLY CARRY FIREARMS INTO CO'S STORES OR SAM’S CLUBS IN STATES WHERE “OPEN CARRY” IS PERMITTED

* WALMART SAYS EXPLORING WAYS TO SHARE TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS AND COMPLIANCE CONTROLS FOR PROPRIETARY FIREARMS SALES TECHNOLOGY PLATFORM * WALMART SAYS ENCOURAGE LEADERS TO STRENGTHEN BACKGROUND CHECKS AND REMOVE WEAPONS FROM THOSE DETERMINED TO POSE IMMINENT DANGER

* WALMART SAYS REMAINING ASSORTMENT WILL BE MORE FOCUSED ON NEEDS OF HUNTING AND SPORT SHOOTING ENTHUSIASTS Further company coverage:

