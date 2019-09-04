UK's Rees-Mogg says bid to block no-deal Brexit is constitutionally irregular

International Development News
A bid by British lawmakers to take control of parliamentary time to try to stop Britain leaving the European Union without a deal is constitutionally irregular, leader of the House of Commons Jacob Rees-Mogg said on Tuesday.

"What is proposed today is constitutionally irregular," Rees-Mogg said in a debate on the motion to make parliamentary time for a bid to avoid a no-deal Brexit on Oct. 31.

"This motion risks subverting parliament's proper role in scrutinising the executive."

