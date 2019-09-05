L.A. man charged with selling fentanyl to rapper Mac Miller before his death

A Los Angeles man who prosecutors say sold counterfeit oxycodone to rapper Mac Miller two days before his death from an accidental overdose of the drug was arrested on Wednesday on federal charges. Cameron James Pettit, 28, is accused of selling Miller, the former boyfriend of pop star Ariana Grande, with the fentanyl-laced pills early on the morning of Sept. 5, 2018, federal prosecutors said.

Miller was found unresponsive in his Los Angeles home on the morning of Sept. 7.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)