Jordan receives first Iraqi oil for 5 years

Jordan said it received its first shipment Wednesday of Iraqi oil, interrupted for five years by the Islamic State group's control of swathes of Iraq between 2014 and 2017. Energy Minister Hala Zawati said the shipments -- under a deal struck in February for deliveries by truck of 10,000 barrels of Iraqi crude per day -- would cover seven percent of Jordan's daily needs.

The Iraqi crude is being brought in via the Turaibil-Karameh crossing, the sole border post between the two Arab states that was closed for three years until 2017, when the jihadists were defeated in Iraq.

