India's High Commissioner to UK meets British official over vandalism of Indian embassy

India's High Commissioner to the UK, Ruchi Ghanashyam, on Wednesday met Director General (DG) for Political Affairs at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO), Richard Moore, who said that the physical damage caused to the property of the Indian embassy building in London due to a violent protest was "completely unacceptable". During the meeting, the British official said that the safety and security of diplomatic missions and their staff members are of "upmost concern" to the UK.

"High Commissioner met DG (Political) FCO, inter alia about the violent protest of 3 September. DG said physical damage to High Commission property was completely unacceptable. He added that the safety and security of all diplomatic missions and their staff are of upmost concern to UK," the Indian High Commission in London tweeted. For the second time in less than a month, a fresh protest erupted outside the Indian High Commission on Tuesday over the issue of Jammu and Kashmir. The agitation turned violent with protestors damaging portions of the embassy building.

Calling the incident as "unacceptable", the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday urged the UK government to take action against the miscreants who were involved in it. "We are deeply concerned by the reports of the unruly demonstration by Pakistan incited elements and consequent organised vandalism of the property of the High Commission of India in London," MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in a statement.

"We consider these incidents to be unacceptable and have strongly urged the government of United Kingdom to take action against those involved, and take necessary steps to ensure the normal functioning of our Mission and the safety and security of our personnel," he said. At least two persons have been arrested by the London Police in connection with Tuesday's incident. (ANI)

