International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Nissan CEO Saikawa admits to misconduct in compensation - Jiji

Reuters Tokyo
Updated: 05-09-2019 04:55 IST
Nissan CEO Saikawa admits to misconduct in compensation - Jiji

Image Credit: Pexels

Nissan Motor Co Chief Executive Hiroto Saikawa admitted to misconduct involving stock-related compensation and said he planned to return the portion he had wrongfully received, Jiji news agency reported.

Saikawa made the comments to reporters on Thursday morning after media reported he had received tens of millions of yen more than he should have through the company's stock appreciation rights (SAR) scheme.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Japan
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019