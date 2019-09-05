Nissan CEO Saikawa admits to misconduct in compensation - Jiji

Nissan Motor Co Chief Executive Hiroto Saikawa admitted to misconduct involving stock-related compensation and said he planned to return the portion he had wrongfully received, Jiji news agency reported.

Saikawa made the comments to reporters on Thursday morning after media reported he had received tens of millions of yen more than he should have through the company's stock appreciation rights (SAR) scheme.

