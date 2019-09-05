International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Yahoo experiences outage across its services, several users impacted

Reuters
Updated: 05-09-2019 13:44 IST
Yahoo experiences outage across its services, several users impacted

Yahoo said it suffered an outage on Thursday across its services, including Yahoo Mail. "You may not be able to access some of our services, including email. Our top priority right now is getting this fixed", Yahoo Customer Care said in a tweet http://bit.ly/2HMesZi.

The tweet did not specify the number of users affected by the outage or its cause. Outage monitoring website Downdetector.com showed that more than four thousand users had been impacted. Yahoo is owned by Verizon Communications Inc.

Also Read: UPDATE 1-Yahoo Japan to end ivory sales - sources

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019