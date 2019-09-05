International Development News
Myanmar's biggest airport closes after plane skids off runway, flights diverted

Reuters Naypyitaw
Updated: 05-09-2019 19:41 IST
Myanmar's largest airport was forced to close temporarily after a military plane skidded off the runway, forcing inbound international flights to be diverted, an official at the civil aviation department said on Thursday.

A Chinese-made Y-8-200F transport plane slid off the runway at the international airport in the morning after one of its engines failed, according to a government statement.

