Jaishankar, Nancy Pelosi to attend event to mark birth anniv of Gandhi and Martin Luther King

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Speaker of US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi would attend an October 2 reception to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and the 90th birth anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr. Top American lawmakers, eminent Indian Americans, US government officials and members of the diplomatic corps are expected to attend the October 2 reception to celebrate the legacies of these two great leaders that have shaped the destinies of India and the United States.

Organized by the Indian Embassy here, the reception would be held at the premises of the historic building of the Library of Congress. Pelosi will be the featured speaker at the gathering. The Indian Embassy here has organized a series of events throughout the year to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. The Indian Embassy had organised an exhibition on Gandhi on August 15.

