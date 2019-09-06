REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT.

Hong Kong is bracing for more demonstrations this weekend, with protesters threatening to disrupt transport links to the airport, after embattled leader Carrie Lam’s withdrawal of a controversial extradition bill failed to appease some activists.

ZIMBABWE-MUGABE-BBC/ Zimbabwe's ex-president Mugabe has died, aged 95: BBC

Robert Mugabe, Zimbabwe’s first post-independence leader, has died at the age of 95, the BBC reported, citing his family. U.S.

STORM-DORIAN/ Bahamas hurricane survivors tell of children swept away; death toll reaches 30

MARSH HARBOUR, Bahamas (Reuters) - Richard Johnson said his six-year-old brother Adrian was just too small to withstand Hurricane Dorian. The boy was blown into churning storm surge and is among thousands of people missing, many of them children, after the worst hurricane to hit the Bahamas. CALIFORNIA-GHOST-SHIP/

No convictions in California trial over 'Ghost Ship' warehouse fire OAKLAND, Calif. (Reuters) - A California jury on Thursday acquitted one of two men charged with manslaughter in an Oakland warehouse fire that killed 36 people in 2016 and failed to reach a verdict on similar charges against the second defendant.

BUSINESS USA-TRADE-CHINA-MANUFACTURERS/

No place like home: Chinese firms stung by trade war build up domestic brands SHENZHEN, China/SHANGHAI (Reuters) - For over a decade, manufacturer Matsutek plied away at building its business with big Western brands, supplying firms such as Philips and Honeywell with products made in its Chinese factories for the U.S. and other overseas markets.

USA-ECONOMY/ Slower U.S. job growth expected, but enough to support economy

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. job growth likely slowed further in August, but the pace of gains probably remains sufficient to keep the economy expanding moderately amid rising threats from trade tensions and weakness overseas that have left financial markets fearing a recession. ENTERTAINMENT

PEOPLE-NICKI-MINAJ/ 'Bang Bang': Nicki Minaj stuns fans with retirement announcement

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Rapper Nicki Minaj took fans by surprise on Thursday with an announcement that she was retiring from the music business to “have my family.” FILMFESTIVAL-VENICE-ZEROZEROZERO/

'ZeroZeroZero' takes bleak look at cocaine trade in Saviano book adaptation VENICE, Italy (Reuters) - Ranging from Mexico to Italy, new television series “ZeroZeroZero” looks at the violent and dangerous world of cocaine trafficking, in a fictionalized adaptation of Italian writer Roberto Saviano’s book.

SPORTS TENNIS-USOPEN/

Tennis-Williams' path to Grand Slam record blocked by teenager NEW YORK, Sept 5 (Reuters) - A clash of generations will decide the U.S. Open on Saturday with Serena Williams taking a fourth crack at Grand Slam history against teenager Bianca Andreescu, who was not even born when the American lifted her first Flushing Meadows trophy.

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-AUS/ Pocock confirms World Cup will be his Wallabies swansong

SYDNEY, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Australia forward David Pocock confirmed on Friday that he would play no more test rugby after taking part in his third Rugby World Cup for the Wallabies in Japan. UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS GAY-PRIDE/BOSNIA (TV)

Bosnia to host its first Gay Pride march amidst security concerns Members of the LGBTQ community and their supporters plan to host the first Pride march in Bosnia despite warnings about security risks from conservative Muslim groups, and counter-meetings by opponents of the Pride march.

6 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

SYRIA-SECURITY/TURKEY Turkey's Erdogan speaks at mosque opening ceremony, may comment on Syria

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan speaks at a mosque opening ceremony and may comment further on Syria after saying he plans to resettle 1 million refugees in northern Syria and may reopen the route for migrants into Europe if it does not receive adequate international support. 6 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS ETHIOPIA-AIRLINE/ (PIX)

Families press for memorial at Ethiopia Airlines crash site Four months after his younger sister Samya died in the Ethiopian Airlines crash with 156 others, Adnaan Stumo stood on the churned up soil where the plane came down, sifting dirt through his fingers and trying to summon up Samya's presence. His hand closed around a human jawbone.

6 Sep 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT CALIFORNIA-FIRE/LIABILITY (PIX)

California boat fire may put spotlight on Titanic's legal defense The company that owns a scuba dive boat that caught fire and sank off California killing 34 people, may seek to limit its liability by invoking a 19th Century law that has shielded vessel owners from costly disasters such as the sinking of the Titanic.

6 Sep 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

USA-FED/POWELL Federal Reserve Chairman Powell discusses economic outlook and monetary policy

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell participates in "The Economic Outlook and Monetary Policy" panel discussion before event hosted by the Swiss Institute of International Studies, University of Zurich, in Zurich, Switzerland. 6 Sep 12:30 ET / 16:30 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY POPE-MADAGASCAR/ENVIRONMENT (PIX) (TV)

Madagascar forest destruction wiping out humans' tiniest relative As a shocked world watches fires ravage the Amazon, slash-and-burn farmers are wreaking proportionally worse destruction half a world away in Madagascar, driving humanity's smallest relative - the Madame Berthe’s mouse lemur - to extinction.

6 Sep 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

FILMFESTIVAL-VENICE/SAUDI-WOMEN (TV) Saudi women directors bring empowerment message to Venice

Saudi women directors bring empowerment message to Venice with films 'The Perfect Candidate' and 'Scales' 6 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

FILMFESTIVAL-VENICE/WAITING FOR THE BARBARIANS (PIX) Johnny Depp premieres new film at Venice

Johnny Depp premieres his new film 'Waiting for the Barbarians' at the 76th Venice Film Festival. The Competition film, directed by Ciro Guerra, also stars Robert Pattinson, Mark Rylance, Greta Scacchi and Gana Bayarsaikhan. 6 Sep 12:30 ET / 16:30 GMT

SPORTS TENNIS-USOPEN/ (PIX) (TV)

Tennis - U.S. Open Action from the men's semi-finals at the U.S. Open - the fourth and final grand slam of the year.

6 Sep 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

