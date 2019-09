Johannesburg, Sept 6 (AFP) A senior Zimbabwean diplomat said Friday that former president Robert Mugabe died in Singapore around 0240 GMT.

"He died in Singapore around 10:40 (am) Singapore time," said the diplomat, speaking on condition of anonymity, adding that Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa was returning home from the World Economic Forum in Cape Town. (AFP) SCY

SCY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)