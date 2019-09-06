International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

U.S.-Japan trade deal may be finished, announced at U.N. General Assembly -Kudlow

Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 06-09-2019 20:20 IST
U.S.-Japan trade deal may be finished, announced at U.N. General Assembly -Kudlow

Image Credit: Flickr

A final trade deal between the United States and Japan may be finished and announced at the U.N. General Assembly meetings later this month, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Friday.

"We announced at the G7 in France - I was over there - the outline of a deal with Japan, that deal may be finished and announced in its entirety at the U.N. meetings coming up in a couple of weeks," Kudlow said in an interview with Fox Business Network.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United States
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019