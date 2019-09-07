Thailand seeks $251 million for palace budget, a 13 per cent hike

Bangkok, Sep 7 (AFP) Thailand plans to allocate more than USD 251 million for monarchy "security" in the 2020 budget, according to government figures, a hike of more than 13 per cent year-on-year. The proposal, which still needs parliamentary approval, comes four months after 67-year-old King Maha Vajiralongkorn was crowned in an elaborate ceremony.

It is also the first budget under the staunchly pro-royalist administration of Prayut Chan-O-Cha, a former coup maker turned civilian premier after a disputed poll. The funds for the palace were included in a proposal released by the budget bureau, which provided no detailed breakdown on how the money would be used and were labelled only "security fundamentals".

The cabinet agreed on the 2020 figures Tuesday, and it will be proposed to the parliament for review and approval on a later date. There are planned increases in defence, finance and interior ministries, and a slight decrease in education, according to calculations done by AFP.

King Vajiralongkorn inherited one of the world's wealthiest and most powerful monarchies from his beloved father Bhumibol Adulyadej, who died in October 2016. Experts say his reign has been more assertive than the revered Bhumibol, who was on the throne for 70 years.

The royal security detail was quadrupled and beefed up to number more than 1,600, authorities announced last year. The new king took control of the Crown Property Bureau (CPB), which has assets in banks, companies and prime real estate that experts estimate to be worth USD 30-USD 60 billion.

Royal family finances remain a closely guarded secret, and the king is shielded from public scrutiny and criticism by a royal defamation law that carries up to 15 years per count. But Thais are still fascinated by palace life.

Photos of the newly crowned king's royal consort showing the 34-year-old former royal bodyguard and army nurse in camouflage fatigues, taking part in military drills and flying a small plane went viral last month. (AFP) MRJ

