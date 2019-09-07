World News Roundup: Taliban kidnap six Afghan journalists; Pentagon chief says U.S. working toward 'good deal' with Taliban

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Taliban kidnap six Afghan journalists

Taliban kidnapped six Afghan journalists working for private and government media organizations in eastern Paktia province, government officials and Taliban said on Saturday. The reporters, working for radio and TV news companies that broadcast news in the Pashto and Dari languages, were abducted while traveling together from neighboring Paktika province to Paktia to attend a media workshop on Friday.

Four killed, including a civilian, across Iraq in day of militant attacks

At least three members of Iraq's security forces and one civilian were killed on Saturday in three separate attacks by militants, security sources said. An army officer and soldier were killed when an explosive went off inside a house they were de-mining in the Sinjar district west of Mosul, and another soldier was injured.

Iran further breaches nuclear deal, says it can exceed 20% enrichment

Iran said on Saturday it was now capable of raising uranium enrichment past the 20% level and had launched advanced centrifuge machines in further breaches of commitments to limit its nuclear activity under a 2015 deal with world powers. "We have started lifting limitations on our Research and Development imposed by the deal ... It will include the development of more rapid and advanced centrifuges," Iranian nuclear agency spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi told a televised news conference.

Relief efforts ramp up amid fear of 'staggering' death toll in storm ravaged Bahamas

Charities, government agencies and even cruise ships loaded with supplies and volunteers rushed emergency aid to the storm-ravaged Bahamas on Saturday amid fears of a "staggering" death toll left in the wake of Hurricane Dorian. Bahama leaders believe hundreds and perhaps thousands remained missing in the archipelago nation of about 400,000 people, even as the official death toll rose only to 43 as of late on Friday.

Hong Kong police fend off airport protest after night of violence

Hong Kong police checked people traveling to the airport for passports and air tickets on Saturday, preventing protesters gathering for another "stress test" of road and rail links in the Chinese-ruled city. The increased scrutiny was aimed at avoiding the chaos of last weekend, when protesters blocked airport approach roads, threw debris on to train tracks and trashed the MTR subway station in the nearby new town of Tung Chung.

Pentagon chief says U.S. working toward 'good deal' with Taliban

U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Saturday that while it was seeking a political agreement with the Taliban, Washington would not accept just any deal after a wave of violence cast a shadow over its talks with the insurgent group. Afghan leaders including President Ashraf Ghani have been increasingly critical of the apparent draft deal reached between U.S. special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad and Taliban representatives in Doha this week as the violence has escalated.

British lawmakers prepare court action to enforce Brexit delay: BBC

British lawmakers are preparing legal action in case Prime Minister Boris Johnson tries to defy legislation compelling him to seek a further delay to Brexit, the BBC reported on Saturday. An opposition bill which would force Johnson to ask the European Union for an extension to Britain's departure to avoid a no-deal exit on Oct. 31 was approved by parliament's appointed upper chamber, the House of Lords, on Friday.

More than 200 fighters trying to cross into Kashmir from Pakistan: India

More than 200 suspected militants are trying to cross into Indian Kashmir from Pakistan, India's national security adviser said on Saturday, accusing Islamabad of trying to stoke violence in the region. Pakistan condemned India's decision last month to revoke the constitutional autonomy of Kashmir and Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday vowed the fullest possible response to India's actions in the disputed territory.

Russia, Ukraine swap prisoners in first sign of thawing relations

Russia and Ukraine carried out a long-awaited prisoner swap on Saturday in a step that could thaw a deep freeze in relations since Moscow's annexation of the Crimea region in 2014. While the unfolding exchange could help rebuild confidence between Moscow and Kiev and allow them to start negotiating seriously on other issues, any road to a full rapprochement is likely to be long and complex.

Climate change activists storm red carpet at Venice Film Festival

Several hundred demonstrators took over the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival on Saturday, demanding action to fight climate change and a ban on cruise ships entering the lagoon city. Wearing white boiler suits over their clothes, the roughly 300 protesters sat on the red carpet where Hollywood stars such as Brad Pitt, Scarlett Johansson and Joaquin Phoenix have premiered their latest films during the 11-day event.

