Hindujas mourn 'legal luminary' Jethmalani's death

Leading British-Indian industrialist Gopichand Hinduja on Sunday condoled the death of eminent jurist and former Union minister Ram Jethmalani. Jethmalani passed away on Sunday at the age of 95. He was not keeping well for a few months, his family members said.

In a message on behalf of the Hinduja brothers, Srichand, Ashok, Prakash and himself, Gopichand said Jethmalani was "an outstanding legal luminary" and a jewel of the Sindhi community. "India is yet to see a better criminal lawyer than Ram Jethmalani. He was well respected not only by the Judiciary but also by the legal fraternity," the co-chairman of the Hinduja Group said

"Courageous to the core, he undertook many legal struggles against the high and mighty. He was a savior of democracy in the truest sense. Our relation with Ram goes back to the days of our father Sri P D Hinduja. He was a jewel of the Sindhi community and its tallest icon," Hinduja said.

