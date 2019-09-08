U.S. will keep on pressuring Taliban -Pompeo

The United States will keep on pressuring Taliban militants to live up to commitments made in peace talks and will not reduce military support for Afghan troops in the meantime, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Sunday.

"If the Taliban don't behave, if they don't deliver on the commitments that they've made to us now for weeks, and in some cases months, the president is not going to reduce the pressure, we're not going to reduce our support for the Afghan security forces that have fought so hard there in Afghanistan," Pompeo said in an interview with CNN's "State of the Union."

Also Read: Young Afghan women barely remember Taliban but fear a return

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)