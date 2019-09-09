REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6:00 a.m. SGT/10:00 p.m. GMT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6:00 a.m. SGT/10:00 p.m. GMT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning or on Media Express http://mediaexpress.reuters.com/planning-tools/calendar. TOP STORIES

GLOBAL HONGKONG-PROTESTS

Hong Kong police fire tear gas as clashes erupt after thousands appeal to Trump Hong Kong police fired tear gas to disperse protesters in the upmarket Causeway Bay shopping district on Sunday, after demonstrators had rallied at the U.S. Consulate calling for help in bringing democracy to the Chinese-ruled city.

STORM-DORIAN Alive but lost: In Bahamas, Hurricane Dorian survivors wonder what next

Days after fleeing their crumbling home and breaking into a vacant apartment to take shelter while Hurricane Dorian rampaged over the Bahamas' Great Abaco Island, Samuel Cornish and his family caught a rescue flight to Nassau. U.S.

PG-E-US-BANKRUPTCY-SAN-FRANCISCO San Francisco makes $2.5 billion bid for PG&E's electric system

The city of San Francisco has offered to buy PG&E Corp's power lines and other electrical system infrastructure serving the city for $2.5 billion, according to the utility, which sought Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in January. USA-ELECTION-STEYER

Billionaire Tom Steyer clears hurdle to join U.S. Democratic debate in October U.S. Democratic presidential hopeful Tom Steyer, a billionaire environmentalist and political donor, said on Sunday he has qualified to participate in the fourth Democratic debate in October, putting him on stage alongside the leading contenders for the first time.

BUSINESS SAUDI-ARAMCO-IPO-JP-MORGAN

JPMorgan close to winning lead advisory role for Saudi Aramco IPO: source JPMorgan Chase & Co is close to winning the lead advisory role for Saudi Aramco's initial public offering, a source familiar with the situation said on Sunday.

USA-IRAN-OIL U.S. will sanction whoever purchases Iran's oil - official

The United States will continue to impose sanctions on whoever purchases Iran's oil or conducts business with Iran's Revolutionary Guards and no oil waivers will be re-issued, a U.S. official said on Sunday. ENTERTAINMENT

USA-BOXOFFICE 'It: Chapter Two' Floats to No. 1 With $91 Million

Leave it to Pennywise to deliver a much-needed jolt to the domestic box office. Warner Bros. and New Line's "It: Chapter Two" arrived with $91 million, a promising start to fall after a lackluster summer moviegoing season. FILMFESTIVAL-TORONTO-HUSTLERS

'Hustlers' stars JLo and Constance Wu talk empowerment at Toronto Film Festival The cast and crew of 'Hustlers,' a movie about strippers in New York City, hit the red carpet for the film's premiere at the Toronto Film Festival on Saturday, and their main message was the empowering experience of working on a female-led project.

SPORTS TENNIS-USOPEN

Mertens and Sabalenka win first Grand Slam title at U.S. Open Elise Mertens and Aryna Sabalenka won their first career Grand Slam title with a hard-fought 7-5 7-5 win over Ash Barty and Victoria Azarenka in the U.S. Open doubles final on Sunday.

BASKETBALL-WORLDCUP-ESP-SRB-REPORT Spain brush aside Serbia, Argentina thump Poland

Spain secured their fifth successive win of the World Cup with an impressive 81-69 defeat of Serbia and Argentina matched them with a 91-65 rout of Poland on Sunday. UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS BRITAIN-EU/ELECTION (TV)

UK lawmakers to vote on whether to hold an early election After lawmakers rejected Prime Minister Boris Johnson's request for an early election in a vote last week, the government plans to ask them again following the expected approval of a law aimed at preventing a no-deal Brexit at the end of October.

9 Sep BRITAIN-EU/CORBYN (PIX)

SPECIAL REPORT - Jeremy Corbyn, Britain’s unlikely EU warrior, makes last stand on Brexit Profile of Jeremy Corbyn

9 Sep 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT PACIFIC-CHINA/TUVALU

Tuvalu general election The tiny Pacific nation of Tuvalu, one of Taiwan's few remaining allies, heads to the polls - traditionally a period of intense pressure to switch its allegiance to China.

9 Sep ITALY-POLITICS/ (PIX) (TV)

Italian lower house holds confidence vote in new government Italy's lower house of parliament holds a confidence vote in the new coalition which combines the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement and centre-left Democratic Party (PD). Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte will lay out his government's programme ahead of the vote.

9 Sep 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT ZIMBABWE-MUGABE/

Mugabe's burial place in limbo as family pushes back against government plan Zimbabweans await news on where their country's founder Robert Mugabe will be buried, after relatives pushed back against a government plan to bury him at the National Heroes Acre monument in Harare.

9 Sep NORTHKOREA-SOUTHKOREA/ (PIX) (TV)

North Korea's 71st Foundation Day North Korea marks the 71st Foundation Day.

9 Sep NORWAY-ELECTION/ (PIX) (GRAPHIC)

Local elections in Norway Norway holds election to select representatives for municipal and regional governing bodies

9 Sep IRAN-NUCLEAR/IAEA (PIX) (TV)

U.N. nuclear watchdog's board meets The U.N. nuclear watchdog's 35-nation Board of Governors holds a quarterly meeting, with Iran and North Korea among the agenda items. Monday is the first day of the week-long meeting.

Schedule: Meeting starts at 0900 GMG News conference scheduled for 1330 GMT

9 Sep BRITAIN-EU/

Expected date of parliamentary challenge to PM Johnson's Brexit plans Lawmakers opposed to Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Brexit plans could launch their challenge to his plans via a debate on Northern Ireland. The government is required by law to present a motion on its progress towards establishing a government in Northern Ireland. This motion could be used as an opportunity to seize control of parliamentary business.

9 Sep USA-TRUMP/MARALAGO-CHINA

Trial for Chinese woman accused of lying to get into Trump resort Trial is scheduled to begin for Yujing Zhang, the Chinese woman accused of trying to lie her way into U.S. President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. The case is before U.S. District Judge Roy Altman in West Palm Beach, Florida.

9 Sep 09:30 ET / 13:30 GMT ISRAEL-ELECTION/SETTLEMENTS-PALESTINIANS (PIX) (TV) (GRAPHIC)

WIDER IMAGE: Israel's settlers and the Palestinians they live among Israel's settlements in the occupied West Bank are one of the most heated issues in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The Palestinians want the area, captured by Israel in a 1967 war, for a future state.

9 Sep 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT BOLIVIA-WILDFIRES/POLITICS (PIX) (TV)

As Bolivian forests burns, Evo's bet on Big Ag comes under fire Raging forest fires in Bolivia have brought the cost of President Evo Morales' push to expand soy and beef exports into focus in the middle of his bid for a fourth presidential term, threatening to derail what had appeared to be a sure bet on another five years of his leftist government.

9 Sep MOROCCO-JOURNALIST/ (PIX)

Activists accuse Morocco government over journalist's arrest Moroccan activists protest the arrest of a journalist on charges of fornication and abortion, saying the case against her is politically motivated.

9 Sep SOUTHSUDAN-POLITICS/

Rebel leader Machar to visit South Sudan capital, meet with president South Sudan rebel leader Riek Machar is due to visit the capital Juba on Monday and meet with President Salva Kiir. The two men signed a peace deal a year ago to end a civil war that is estimated to have killed nearly 400,000 people, displaced a third of the population and wrecked the economy. The implementation of the peace deal, which called for a unity government, has been delayed because the government says there is not enough money to fund disarmament and integration of all the armed factions.

9 Sep BRITAIN-EU/SEDWILL

Cabinet secretary Mark Sedwill quizzed by lawmakers ahead of possible election Britain's most senior civil servant, Cabinet Secretary Mark Sedwill, and Cabinet Office Permanent Secretary John Manzoni are questioned by the Public Administration committee about preparations for a no-deal Brexit, major leaks of official documents such as diplomatic cables from the US ambassador, and the possibility of a no-deal happening during an election campaign.

9 Sep 07:30 ET / 11:30 GMT BRITAIN-EU/PARLIAMENT

First day on which parliament can be prorogued Parliament is due to be prorogued, or suspended, at some point between Sept. 9 and 12.

9 Sep BRITAIN-EU/GOVE (TV)

Lords EU committee quizzes UK minister Michael Gove on government's no-deal preparations Michael Gove, the minister in charge of the British government's no-deal planning, is questioned by members of the House of Lords on the government's preparations for leaving the EU without an agreement.

9 Sep 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS

USA-MEASLES/ U.S. provides update on its worst measles outbreak in a quarter century

U.S. health officials provide updated figures on the nation's largest measles outbreak in a quarter century. 9 Sep

STORM-DORIAN/ (PIX) (TV) Bahamians tend wounded, clear rubble in wake of devastating Dorian

Rescue and recovery crews continued to clear rubble across the Bahamas in the wake of Hurricane Dorian, which devastated large parts of the archipelago nation. 9 Sep

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE MEXICO-VIOLENCE/ACTIVISTS (PIX)

Death of an activist: brutal murder exposes fraught outlook in Mexico Human rights activists in Mexico had already suffered a bad year by the time 58-year-old Cristina Vazquez was sexually assaulted and murdered in her apartment in an affluent Mexico City neighborhood at the end of June.

9 Sep BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

EUROPE-OILSEEDS/CONSULTANCY Strategie Grains monthly EU oilseed crop forecasts

Focus on any further downgrade to Strategie Grains' estimate of this year's poor EU rapeseed harvest and indications on sowing prospects amid persisting dryness in some EU grain belts. 9 Sep

IAG-BRITISH AIRWAYS/STRIKES First of three days of strikes this month by British Airways pilots

Other strikes have been called for Sept 10 and 27 in dispute over pay 9 Sep

USA-NATURALGAS/BUILDINGS The next target in the climate-change debate: Your gas stove

Dozens of cities in liberal-leaning states such as California, Washington, Massachusetts and New York are studying proposals to ban or limit the use of natural gas in commercial and residential buildings. The movement opens a new front in the fight against climate change that could affect everything from heating systems in skyscrapers to stoves in suburban homes. 9 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

MEXICO-AUTOS/ Mexican statistics agency publishes auto production data

Mexican statistics agency publishes auto production and export data for August. 9 Sep 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

TURKEY-ECONOMY/ Turkey's President Erdogan makes opening speech in finance conference

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan makes opening speech in a finance conference in Istanbul. 9 Sep

FOOD-MEAT/ALTERNATIVE (PIX) Big Ag wants a cut of booming fake-meat market

Big grain-handling and seed companies see potential profits in plant-based meats made with peas, lentils and other niche crops, piling onto a trend more often associated with startups and meat packers. 9 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

PG&E US-BANKRUPTCY/ Power producer PG&E files reorganization plan for emerging from bankruptcy

PG&E Corp has said it will file a plan, or an outline of a plan, on Sept. 9 for how it will emerge from the Chapter 11 bankruptcy it began in January in the aftermath of massive wildfires in California in 2017 and 2018 blamed on its equipment and that left it facing liabilities potentially exceeding $30 billion. 9 Sep

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT FILMFESTIVAL-TORONTO/GOLDFINCH (PIX) (TV)

World premiere of "The Goldfinch" World premiere of drama "The Goldfinch," starring Nicole Kidman, based on the 2013 best-selling novel by Donna Tartt, at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

8 Sep 18:30 ET / 22:30 GMT FILM-DOWNTON ABBEY/ (PIX) (TV)

World premiere of the film of Downton Abbey Stars arrive for the world premiere of Downton Abbey as the hit historical drama series makes a jump to the silver screen.

9 Sep RELIGION

POPE-MAURITIUS/ (TV) Pope makes day trip to Mauritius

Pope Francis travels to Port Louis, Mauritius, where he will celebrate Mass at the monument to Mary, Queen of Peace, lunch with members of the bishops conference of the Indian Ocean, visit the Shrine of Blessed Jacques-Desire Laval, the “apostle of Mauritus”, and hold meetings with the president, prime minister, government officials and the diplomatic corps, before returning to Antananarivo, Madagascar. 9 Sep

