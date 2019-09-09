International Development News
Google rebuffs Russia over political advertising accusation

Reuters Moscow
Updated: 09-09-2019 13:19 IST
Google said on Monday it supported responsible political advertising that complied with local legislation after Russia accused it of allowing such advertising during regional elections the previous day despite being asked to remove it.

State communications watchdog Roskomnadzor said tech giants Google and Facebook had circulated political advertising during Sunday's voting.

Google declined to clarify in its statement whether it had circulated such advertising.

COUNTRY : Russian Federation
