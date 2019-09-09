US Domestic News Roundup: Hopeful Bahamas evacuees arrive in Florida by ship

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Hundreds of weary, hopeful Bahamas evacuees arrive in Florida by ship

Hundreds of weary Bahamians, some carrying small bags of belongings and children on their hips, disembarked a cruise ship in south Florida on Saturday after fleeing the catastrophic devastation left by Hurricane Dorian. The evacuees arrived at the Port of Palm Beach after an all-night voyage on the Grand Celebration, a cruise ship operated by Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line, which offered free passage to the U.S. to a limited number of Bahamians.

FBI seeks evidence in deadly California boat fire

Federal and local investigators on Sunday carried out search warrants involving the owners of a diving boat that caught fire off the California coast in the middle of the night last week, killing 34 people. Agents from the FBI, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, the U.S. Coast Guard and the Santa Barbara Sheriff's Office searched the offices and two additional vessels owned by Truth Aquatics of Santa Barbara, owner of the Conception, on which the deadly blaze occurred last Monday, FBI spokeswoman Laura Eimiller said.

San Francisco makes $2.5 billion bid for PG&E's electric system

The city of San Francisco has offered to buy PG&E Corp's power lines and other electrical system infrastructure serving the city for $2.5 billion, according to the utility, which sought Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in January. PG&E is expected to file a reorganization plan in a U.S. bankruptcy court in San Francisco this week that addresses its estimated $30 billion in liabilities from wildfires in California in 2017 and 2018, including November's Camp Fire, the deadliest and most destructive wildfire of the state's modern history.

Hyundai Glovis car carrier listing off coast of U.S. state of Georgia

A South Korean cargo vessel carrying about 4,000 cars bound for the Middle East was listing heavily on Sunday off the coast of the southern U.S. state of Georgia, an official of operator Hyundai Glovis said. The U.S. Coast Guard said a pilot and 23 crew were aboard the Golden Ray when it overturned in St. Simons Sound and 20 people had been rescued.

The next target in the climate-change debate: your gas stove

Dozens of cities in liberal-leaning states such as California, Washington, and Massachusetts are studying proposals to ban or limit the use of natural gas in commercial and residential buildings. The movement opens a new front in the fight against climate change that could affect everything from heating systems in skyscrapers to stoves in suburban homes. Berkeley, California, in July, became the first U.S. city to pass an ordinance banning gas systems in new buildings, and it may soon be followed by many others, according to interviews with local officials, activists, and industry groups. Los Angeles and Seattle are among those considering laws that could drastically reduce natural gas consumption.

Chinese woman accused of trespassing at Trump's Florida resort faces trial

A woman charged with bluffing her way into U.S. President Donald Trump's Florida resort while carrying multiple electronic devices, sparking a probe as to whether the Chinese national posed an intelligence threat, goes on trial this week. Jury selection begins on Monday for Yujing Zhang's trial on charges of making false statements to a federal officer and trespassing on the restricted property.

Albertsons Companies joins supermarkets in changing guns policy

Supermarket operator Albertsons Companies said on Saturday it would ask customers not to openly carry firearms at its stores, joining an array of retailers and store chains this week who changed their gun policy in light of several mass shootings in the United States. "We want our stores to feel safe & welcoming for all, so we respectfully ask customers to not openly carry firearms in our stores unless they are authorized law enforcement officers," the company said in a tweet http://bit.ly/2HPH03R.

Search for bodies continues in hurricane-ravaged Bahamas

Rescue workers wearing white hazard suits continued their grim search for bodies and survivors in the hurricane-ravaged Bahamas on Monday, as relief agencies worked to deliver food and supplies over flooded roads and piles of debris. At least 43 people died when Hurricane Dorian hit the Bahamas on Sept. 1, flattening homes and tossing cars and planes around like toys.

Director of MIT's Media Lab steps down in wake of Epstein revelations

The director of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology's Media Lab stepped down on Saturday after a New Yorker magazine article revealed the lab tried to conceal donations from disgraced late financier Jeffrey Epstein, the university said. "This afternoon, Joi Ito submitted his resignation as Director of the Media Lab and as a professor and employee of the Institute," MIT President Rafael Reif said in a letter posted online.

Los Angeles County resident dies of lung illness, fifth U.S. death possibly tied to vaping

A Los Angeles County resident has died from a lung illness possibly tied to vaping, bringing the total number of such U.S. deaths to five, health officials said on Friday. Officials are warning against e-cigarette use as the exact cause of any link between vaping and the lung condition remains unknown.

