Over 42,000 illegal migrants returned from US this month: CBP

Over 42,000 illegal migrants, who entered the US from Mexico, were sent back this month, a senior law enforcement official has said, asking the neighbouring country to do more in stemming the flow of such individuals. Under the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), aliens who are entering or seeking asylum and admission to the United States from Mexico, illegally or without proper documentation, are returned to that country.

They are required to wait outside the United States for the duration of their immigration proceedings, which take place in America. “As of September 1, the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has returned more than 42,000 individuals to Mexico under the MPP,” Acting Commissioner of Customs and Border Protection Mark Morgan told reporters at the White House on Monday.

He said the government of Mexico has agreed to provide them, while they're waiting there, with appropriate humanitarian protection for the duration of their stay, he said. Though he praised Mexico for its efforts, he said the country needs to do more.

“We need Mexico to do more,” he said, adding that the US needs to make sure that they're sustaining the efforts right now. The MPP discourages the abuse and exploitation of the US laws and non-meritorious or false asylum claims, he said

It also helps promote a safer and more orderly process along the southwest border, freeing up limited resources and time of those implementing this process to devote to migrants who may legitimately have a merit-based claim, he added. “President Trump is making it clear that if you come to the United States of America illegally, you will be removed. If you come here as an illegal alien in the United States, if you commit crimes or illegally take American jobs, you will face consequences,” he said.

Morgan said that the United States wants Mexico to continue to join and expand the MPP, which is a game changer right now with respect to stemming the flow of illegal migrants. "Mexico needs to continue to work with our intelligence folks to use information, share intelligence and develop target enforcement actions at strategic locations in their country,” he said.

Mexico is stepping up in unprecedented ways “but we need them to continue to sustain that, and we need them continue to do more,” he said.

