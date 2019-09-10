Afghanistan: Taliban takes over Yangi Qala district in Takhar

The Yangi Qala district of the northern province of Takhar has been taken over by the Taliban after two days of heavy clashes with the Afghan forces. "The Taliban rebels following massive offensive continued over the past 24 hours, finally overran the headquarters of Yangi Qala district in the early hours of Tuesday forcing the security forces to retreat," an Afghan official told Xinhua.

"Yangi Qala district of the northern province has fallen to the Taliban after heavy clashes," a local official in Takhar said on Tuesday, as cited by Tolo News. The Taliban attacked the district two days ago, a spokesperson for the provincial governor, Mohammad Jawad Hijri, said.

"The forces are trying to retake the district from the Taliban," Hijri added. He also said that 28 members of the Taliban were killed in the clashes and "Mullah Imamuddin, a Taliban commander was also among them".

The forces have retreated from the district to prevent civilian casualties. The Taliban has not reached the centre of the district. Reinforcements have been sent from the centre of the province to support the local forces, he added. However, the Taliban claimed they have captured the district and a number of security forces have been killed in the clashes. (ANI)

