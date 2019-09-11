Pompeo says disagreed 'many times' with ousted Bolton

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Tuesday that he had multiple policy disagreements with John Bolton, following the surprise ouster of Donald Trump's national security chief. "Many times Ambassador Bolton and I disagreed, that's to be sure," Pompeo told a news conference at the White House.

"The president's entitled to the staff that he wants," Pompeo added, while stressing: "My mission is to make sure I run the Department of State to deliver America's diplomacy."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)