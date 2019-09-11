Report on US spy extracted from Russia 'inaccurate': Pompeo

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday dismissed as inaccurate media reports that US agents extracted a mole in the Russian government who had confirmed Vladimir Putin's role in interfering in the 2016 presidential election.

"I've seen that reporting. It is materially inaccurate," Pompeo said. "I don't talk about things like this very often. It is only the occasion where... the reporting is so egregious it creates an enormous risk... the reporting there is factually wrong."

