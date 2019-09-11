International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

N.Korea carried out super-large multiple rocket launcher test on Tuesday -KCNA

Reuters Pyongyang
Updated: 11-09-2019 02:44 IST
N.Korea carried out super-large multiple rocket launcher test on Tuesday -KCNA

Image Credit: ANI

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw the testing of a super-large multiple rocket launcher on Tuesday, North Korean state media KCNA said on Wednesday.

North Korea fired a new round of short-range projectiles on Tuesday, South Korean officials said, only hours after it signalled a new willingness to resume stalled denuclearisation talks with the United States.

Also Read: WH says no secret first lady-Kim Jong Un meeting

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : North Korea
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019