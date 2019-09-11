REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning or on Media Express http://mediaexpress.reuters.com/planning-tools/calendar. TOP STORIES

GLOBAL USA-TRUMP/BOLTON

Trump fires foreign policy hawk Bolton, citing strong disagreements WASHINGTON - U.S. President Donald Trump abruptly fired his national security adviser John Bolton amid disagreements with his hard-line aide over how to handle foreign policy challenges such as North Korea, Iran, Afghanistan and Russia.

NORTHKOREA-MISSILES/ North Korea carried out super-large multiple rocket launcher test on Tuesday: KCNA

SEOUL - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw the testing of a super-large multiple rocket launcher on Tuesday, North Korean state media KCNA said on Wednesday. U.S.

USA-ECONOMY/CENSUS Ahead of election year, more Americans lack health insurance, incomes stall

WASHINGTON - The share of Americans without health insurance rose for the first time in a decade last year and U.S. household income hardly budged, according to a government report on Tuesday that laid bare issues that could be central to the U.S. presidential election next year. STORM-DORIAN/

Dorian's death toll in Bahamas rises to 50: official NASSAU, Bahamas - Hurricane Dorian’s rampage through the Bahamas last week killed at least 50 people, largely on the hard-hit Great Abaco Island, an official said on Tuesday.

BUSINESS WEWORK-IPO/

WeWork IPO valuation may dip below $20 billion in fresh blow to leading investor SoftBank WeWork owner The We Company is considering slashing the valuation of its planned stock market launch to below $20 billion, two people familiar with the matter said, the latest blow to leading tech investor SoftBank Group after limp flotations of Uber and Slack.

APPLE-IPHONE/ Apple reveals triple-camera iPhone; $5 monthly streaming TV undercuts Disney

Apple Inc caught up with hardware rivals on Tuesday by revealing a triple-camera iPhone, and it rolled out a streaming TV service priced at $5 a month, undercutting Disney and Netflix. ENTERTAINMENT

FASHION-NEW-YORK-RIHANNA/ No phones please: Rihanna stages fashion show for exclusive Amazon release

NEW YORK/PARIS - Luxury brands and retailers are increasingly collaborating with celebrities, including style bloggers and Instagram stars, to help design collections and jazz up their wares. RUSSIA-ELECTION-RAP/

Pro-Kremlin rapper deletes new song goading protesters after outcry MOSCOW - A prominent pro-Kremlin rapper on Tuesday took down a new music video praising Moscow’s mayor and disparaging the opposition after it was panned as one of the most unpopular clips ever to be posted on the Russian segment of YouTube.

SPORTS BASKETBALL-WORLDCUP-ARG-SRB//

Argentina, Spain romp into World Cup last four BEIJING - Argentina steamrolled into the basketball World Cup semi-finals with a spectacular 97-87 win over Serbia, who were among the tournament favourites, and were joined by 2006 champions Spain who overpowered surprise package Poland 90-78 on Tuesday.

SOCCER-EURO-LTU-POR-REPORT/ Ronaldo hits four for Portugal against Lithuania in 5-1 rout

VILNIUS - Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo took his international tally to 93 goals when he scored four times to give the European champions a 5-1 win away to Lithuania in their Euro 2020 qualifier on Tuesday. UPCOMING

DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS STORM-DORIAN/ (PIX) (TV)

Bahamians tend wounded, clear rubble in wake of devastating Dorian Rescue and recovery crews continued to clear rubble across the Bahamas in the wake of Hurricane Dorian, which devastated large parts of the archipelago nation.

10 Sep 20:00 ET / 00:00 GMT ODDLY ENOUGH

INDONESIA-STUNT RIDER/ (TV) Hijab but no helmet, Indonesian woman conquers Wall of Death

Devi Apriliyani turns heads when the carnival she works with comes to town, as the slight 20-year-old, clad in a hijab headscarf and without a helmet, performs a daring Wall of Death stunt, speeding around a ring on a pink motorcycle to a height of 10 m. 11 Sep 20:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS AUTOSHOW-FRANKFURT/ (PIX) (TV) (GRAPHIC)

Auto industry executives gather for the Frankfurt Auto Show Auto industry executives will gather in Frankfurt for what has traditionally been Europe's premier auto show. This year, Germany's automakers could gather under a cloud of a growing anti-diesel, anti-petrol backlash, and possibly continued trade tensions with the Trump administration. The costs of electrification and automated vehicles could spur more alliance talks.

11 Sep DENMARK-RATES/

Danish central bank expected to cut key rate on Thursday -analysts Denmark's central bank is expected to cut its key deposit rate to historic lows by either 10 or 20 basis points following an expected rate cut and other easing tools by the European Central Bank on Thursday.

11 Sep USA-INVESTORS/CREDIT

US debt, IPO markets heat up as recession fears persist Corporate America appears to be rushing to get the most out of the decade-long bull market in stocks and bonds before a possible recession and election-year stock market volatility slam the IPO and credit windows shut.

11 Sep COLOMBIA-BUDGET/

Colombian Congress to vote on 2020 budget total Colombia's Congress will vote on Tuesday to define the 2020 budget total. If lawmakers vote down the government's proposal for spending of $84 billion, they will force the government to take an unprecedented measure and push through the entire budget bill by decree.

11 Sep FUTURE-JOBS/SINGAPORE-ROBOTS (TV)

Scientist couple working on their robot ‘children’ expecting own child Profile of scientists Wong Choon Yue and Pang Wee Ching, who met and got married while building and programming EDGAR robots which are autonomous and function as avatar, they are now expecting their own child after 10 years working on their robot 'children'.

11 Sep 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT MORGAN STANLEY-PRUZAN/

Morgan Stanley CFO to speak at Barclays Financial Conference Morgan Stanley's Chief Financial Officer Jonathan Pruzan is expected to give updates on the bank's acquisition on Solium, an employee stock plan software company, and guidance on its third quarter and full-year financial results at a New York conference on Wednesday.

11 Sep 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT EMPLOYMENT-CALIFORNIA/TRUCKERS (PIX)

Calif. truckers fret over lawmakers' bid to tighten freelance rules Sandra Alzate's small Los Angeles trucking company is caught up in a battle between organized labor and "gig" economy powerhouses like Uber Technologies Inc and Lyft Inc

11 Sep 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIR

JAPAN-POLITICS/RESHUFFLE (PIX) (TV) Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to reshuffle cabinet

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe reshuffles members of his cabinet. Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga is expected to announce the new cabinet members at a news conference. 11 Sep

ZIMBABWE-MUGABE/ Plane carrying Mugabe's body expected back in Zimbabwe

The body of Zimbabwe's founder Robert Mugabe is expected to arrive back in the country from Singapore, where the longtime ruler died on Friday after a long illness, amid confusion over where he would be buried. President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government wants Mugabe buried at a national monument to heroes of the liberation war against the white minority regime, but some of Mugabe's relatives have pushed back against that plan. 11 Sep

SPAIN-POLITICS/CATALONIA (PIX) (TV) Jailed Catalan leader says Spain wants to "behead" separatism

Catalonia's most high-profile jailed separatist leader accused Spain of trying to behead the secessionist movement with a trial on the region's failed independence bid, while adding that another independence referendum was still in the cards. Catalan separatists celebrate their region's commemorative day with a demonstration in Barcelona expected to draw hundreds of thousands onto the city's streets. 11 Sep

SOUTHSUDAN-POLITICS/ South Sudan's Machar in third day of talks with president to discuss stalled peace deal

Former South Sudanese rebel leader Riek Machar is due to meet for a third day of talks with President Salva Kiir during a rare visit to the capital Juba that has raised hopes for progress in a stalled peace process. The implementation of the September 2018 peace deal, which called for a unity government, has been delayed because the government says there is not enough money to fund disarmament and integration of all the armed factions. 11 Sep

TURKEY-WIKIPEDIA/ Turkish Constitutional Court to discuss block on access to Wikipedia

Turkish Constitutional Court to discuss the country's 2-1/2 year block on access to the online encyclopedia Wikipedia and whether it violates freedom of expression and make a ruling on whether the block should be lifted. 11 Sep

CANADA-ELECTION/ (PIX) (TV) Canada PM to call federal election for Oct 21

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to formally launch the campaign for the Oct. 21 national election, sources from his party said, setting up what polls now indicate will be a tight race for re-election. 11 Sep

IRAN-NUCLEAR/IAEA (TV) U.N. nuclear watchdog's board meets

The U.N. nuclear watchdog's 35-nation Board of Governors holds a quarterly meeting, with Iran and North Korea among the agenda items. Wednesday is the third day of the week-long meeting at the International Atomic Energy Agency's headquarters. 11 Sep

HONGKONG-PROTESTS/WONG BERLIN (PIX) (TV) Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Wong speaks to reporters in Berlin

Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong will hold a news conference in Berlin. In an open letter Wong had appealed to the German Chancellor Angela Merkel for help ahead of her upcoming visit to China. 11 Sep 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

NIGERIA-ELECTION/TRIBUNAL (PIX) Nigerian election tribunal to rule on opposition candidate's bid to overturn result A tribunal in Nigeria's capital, Abuja, will make a ruling on a complaint filed by the main opposition candidate that President Muhammadu Buhari's election in February was fraudulent. The opposition candidate, ex-vice president Atiku Abubakar, wants the election result to be overturned.

11 Sep 04:30 ET / 08:30 GMT ITALY-EU/CONTE (PIX)

Italy's PM Conte to meet EU leaders in Brussels Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte travels to Brussels to meet leaders of the European Union institutions, including the new president-designate of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, as Rome seeks to reform the bloc's budget rules.

11 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT USA-ELECTION/DEBATE

FACTBOX - What to watch for as 10 Democrats take the debate stage Key moments to watch for as Democrats debate in Houston.

11 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT VENEZUELA-POLITICS/AID (PIX)

Humanitarian aid reduces shortages in Venezuela emergency rooms: NGO Humanitarian aid has slightly improved the availability of medical supplies in Venezuelan emergency rooms, although widespread shortages continue to plague public hospitals, non-governmental organization Doctors for Health said on Wednesday.

11 Sep 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-VAPING/ (PIX) U.S. schools determined to teach a lesson to students who vape

Students who get caught vaping in school can expect to get a lot more than a warning note or a round of detention in one North Texas district. They can get sent away for 30 days. 11 Sep

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE COLOMBIA-DRUGS/ (PIX) (TV)

Colombian military works to rid country of coca amid Trump scrutiny We’ll produce a short multimedia feature about how Duque’s government is dealing with the challenges of coca eradication, especially amid pressure from the Trump administration, based on a visit to military-led eradication works in rural northwestern Colombia.

11 Sep NETHERLANDS-EUTHANASIA/COURT

Dutch court to rule in landmark euthanasia case against retired doctor A Dutch court will hand down a ruling in the case of a retired doctor prosecuted for giving a lethal dose of drugs to an elderly woman with severe dementia who had earlier expressed a wish to die but also gave indications that she might have changed her mind. The case is seen as a test of the legal boundaries of euthanasia in the country where it was first legalised.

11 Sep 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

EGYPT-CULTURE/ (PIX) (TV) Historic Cairo's uncertain future Cairo's historic Islamic district faces an uncertain future with centuries-old buildings being demolished, and efforts to restore old buildings faces obstacles, according to architects and urban restorers. .

11 Sep 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

