US News Roundup: FBI seeks video, pictures as it investigates California dive boat fire; Dorian's death toll in Bahamas rises to 50: official

Chinese trespasser at Mar-a-Lago worried staff by filming, Florida jury hears

A Chinese woman arrested by the Secret Service after she snuck into President Donald Trump's Florida resort aroused the suspicions of staff by filming and behaving oddly, witnesses at her trial said on Tuesday. The actions of Yujing Zhang, 33, at Trump's Mar-a-Lago private club in March sparked concerns that she was potentially a spy although she was charged only with trespassing and making false statements.

U.S. charges FEMA official in Puerto Rico for taking bribes after Hurricane Maria

The U.S. Justice Department on Tuesday announced corruption charges against a senior government official and a contractor who oversaw the rebuilding of Puerto Rico's electrical grid after Hurricane Maria devastated the island in 2017. In a 15-count indictment, U.S. prosecutors allege that Ahsha Tribble, who oversaw the Federal Emergency Management Agency's efforts to restore electrical power after the hurricane, accepted helicopter rides, hotel rooms and other bribes from Donald Ellison, who was then president of Cobra Acquisitions LLC, which was contracted to do the work.

'It is time to stop vaping': Kansas reports sixth U.S. death linked to mystery illness

A Kansas resident was the sixth person to die in the United States of a mysterious respiratory illness related to vaping, state officials said on Tuesday, as public health officials scrambled to understand a nationwide health problem. "It is time to stop vaping," Kansas State Health Officer Dr. Lee Norman Norman said in a statement. "If you or a loved one is vaping, please stop."

Hasty rollout of Trump immigration policy has 'broken' border courts

On the day she was set to see a U.S. immigration judge in San Diego last month, Katia took every precaution. After waiting two months in Mexico to press her case for U.S. asylum, the 20-year-old student from Nicaragua arrived at the border near Tijuana three hours before the critical hearing was scheduled to start at 7:30 a.m.

NOAA chief defends Alabama office after Trump Dorian tweet

The head of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration on Tuesday defended a regional National Weather Service (NWS) office in Alabama that told residents the state was not at risk from Hurricane Dorian and said no one will lose their jobs. President Donald Trump wrote on Twitter on Sept. 1 that "in addition to Florida - South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, and Alabama, will most likely be hit (much) harder than anticipated."

Not so fast: CDC isn't ready to blame illicit 'street vapes' for illnesses

U.S. health investigators are casting a wide net to understand what is sickening hundreds of vapers across the country and still have not ruled out any product on the market, even as vaping industry officials highlight the potential role of illegal cannabis products. Dr Dana Meaney-Delman is leading the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's investigation into the culprit behind at least five confirmed deaths and 450 reported cases of lung illness linked with use of the devices.

Southern U.S. states have closed 1,200 polling places in recent years: rights group

States across the American South have closed nearly 1,200 polling places since the Supreme Court weakened a landmark voting-discrimination law in 2013, according to a report released by a civil-rights group on Tuesday. The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights found http://www.democracydiverted.org that states with a history of racial discrimination have shuttered hundreds of voting locations since the court ruled that they did not need federal approval to change their laws. The report did not have comparisons with polling places in other regions.

FBI seeks video, pictures as it investigates California dive boat fire

The FBI on Tuesday asked the public for video or photos of the Labor Day fire aboard a California dive boat that killed 34 people, saying it was seeking the images as part of its investigation into one of the state's worst maritime disasters. The request came as divers returned to the charred wreckage of the 75-foot (23-meter) Conception to begin raising it from the ocean floor, a crucial next step in the investigation. Search and rescue teams hope that in bringing the ship to the surface they can recover the remains of the final victim.

Dorian's death toll in Bahamas rises to 50: official

Hurricane Dorian's rampage through the Bahamas last week killed at least 50 people, largely on the hard-hit Great Abaco Island, an official said on Tuesday. That is up from the last-reported figure of 45, Carl Smith, a spokesman for the islands' National Emergency Management Agency, told reporters. Evacuees, rescue workers and officials widely expect the number to climb higher as more bodies are pulled from the rubble of a demolished neighborhood in Marsh Harbour in Abaco.

California wildfire victims lawyer calls PG&E plan 'totally unacceptable'

PG&E Corp's plan to cap payments to victims of California wildfires blamed on the power producer is "totally unacceptable," a lawyer representing victims in the utility's bankruptcy case said on Tuesday. San Francisco-based PG&E unveiled on Monday a proposed plan to exit bankruptcy that included payments capped at $8.4 billion for wildfire claims.

