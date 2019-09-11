REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT

John Bolton's departure from the White House removes an obstacle to the possibility of U.S.-Iranian nuclear talks, but the odds of such a dialogue leading anywhere remain low, current and former U.S. officials said on Tuesday.

ISRAEL-NETANYAHU/ Israel's Netanyahu announces post-election plan to annex West Bank's Jordan Valley

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced his intention on Tuesday to annex the Jordan Valley, a large swathe of the occupied West Bank, if he wins a closely contested election just a week away. U.S.

USA-IMMIGRATION-COURTS-INSIGHT/ Hasty rollout of Trump immigration policy has 'broken' border courts

On the day she was set to see a U.S. immigration judge in San Diego last month, Katia took every precaution. After waiting two months in Mexico to press her case for U.S. asylum, the 20-year-old student from Nicaragua arrived at the border near Tijuana three hours before the critical hearing was scheduled to start at 7:30 a.m. HEALTH-VAPING-INVESTIGATION/

Not so fast: CDC isn't ready to blame illicit 'street vapes' for illnesses CHICAGO (Reuters) - U.S. health investigators are casting a wide net to understand what is sickening hundreds of vapers across the country and still have not ruled out any product on the market, even as vaping industry officials highlight the potential role of illegal cannabis products.

BUSINESS APPLE-IPHONE/

Apple reveals triple-camera iPhone; $5 monthly streaming TV undercuts Disney CUPERTINO, Calif. (Reuters) - Apple Inc (AAPL.O) caught up with hardware rivals on Tuesday by revealing a triple-camera iPhone, and it rolled out a streaming TV service priced at $5 a month, undercutting Disney and Netflix.

USA-TRADE-CHINA-AMCHAM/ U.S. firms sour on their future in China as trade war bites: AmCham

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - The China-U.S. trade war is souring the profit and investment outlook for U.S. companies operating in the world’s second-biggest economy, a survey by a prominent American business association showed. ENTERTAINMENT

FILMFESITIVAL-TORONTO-JUDY Renée Zellweger felt a 'sense of responsibility' in 'Judy'

TORONTO (Reuters) - Renée Zellweger said she felt a “sense of responsibility” to portray the late singer Judy Garland as authentically as possible in the movie “Judy,” which was shown at the Toronto Film Festival on Tuesday to a standing ovation. SPORTS

OLYMPICS-2020/YOUTH (INTERVIEW) Olympics-IOC hopes to remain relevant with Tokyo's 'urban festival'

TOKYO, Sept 11 (Reuters) - The International Olympic Committee (IOC) hopes that Tokyo 2020’s "urban festival", which will offer fans the chance to try out Olympic sports, will help the governing body remain relevant and increase long-term youth engagement with the Games. RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-NZL/ All Blacks live with pressure, dealing with it counts WELLINGTON, Sept 11 (Reuters) - New Zealand coach Steve Hansen wasted little time having a dig at their biggest World Cup challengers by reminding them they would be under almost as much pressure to win the Webb Ellis trophy as his side usually are.

UPCOMING POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS HONGKONG-PROTESTS/WONG BERLIN (PIX) (TV) Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Wong speaks to reporters in Berlin Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong will hold a news conference in Berlin. In an open letter Wong had appealed to the German Chancellor Angela Merkel for help ahead of her upcoming visit to China. 11 Sep 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT NIGERIA-ELECTION/TRIBUNAL (PIX) Nigerian election tribunal to rule on opposition candidate's bid to overturn result A tribunal in Nigeria's capital, Abuja, will make a ruling on a complaint filed by the main opposition candidate that President Muhammadu Buhari's election in February was fraudulent. The opposition candidate, ex-vice president Atiku Abubakar, wants the election result to be overturned. 11 Sep 04:30 ET / 08:30 GMT

USA-ELECTION/DEBATE-TEXAS As Democrats debate in Houston, party eyes political gains in down-ballot races While 10 Democratic presidential candidates aim to woo voters at Thursday's debate in Houston, the party's best hope next year in Texas lies in winning down-ballot seats in the U.S. House of Representatives and the state legislature, party strategists and political experts say. 11 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT TURKEY-POLITICS/MAYORS

Turkey's Erdogan meets mayors of the country's main cities Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan hosts a meeting with the mayors of the country's largest cities, including Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu from the main opposition party which took control of the city from Erdogan's AKP in a re-run election in June.

11 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT ITALY-EU/CONTE (PIX)

Italy's PM Conte to meet EU leaders in Brussels Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte travels to Brussels to meet leaders of the European Union institutions, including the new president-designate of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, as Rome seeks to reform the bloc's budget rules.

11 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT USA-ELECTION/DEBATE

FACTBOX - What to watch for as 10 Democrats take the debate stage Key moments to watch for as Democrats debate in Houston.

11 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT VENEZUELA-POLITICS/AID (PIX)

Humanitarian aid reduces shortages in Venezuela emergency rooms: NGO Humanitarian aid has slightly improved the availability of medical supplies in Venezuelan emergency rooms, although widespread shortages continue to plague public hospitals, non-governmental organization Doctors for Health said on Wednesday.

11 Sep 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT BRITAIN-EU/ (TV)

CANCELLED AS PARLIAMENT IS SUSPENDED UK PM Johnson answers questions from parliamentary committee Prime Minister Boris Johnson answers questions in front a a parliamentary committee.

11 Sep 10:30 ET / 14:30 GMT USA-ELECTION/DEBATE-CANDIDATES

FACTBOX - How each U.S. Democratic candidate performed in the party's third debate A look at how each of the 10 candidates did at the Houston debate.

12 Sep USA-ELECTION/DEBATE-ANALYSIS

ANALYSIS - Key takeaways from the Democrats' Houston debate Analysis of Democratic candidates' debate performance in Houston

12 Sep USA-ELECTION/DEBATE-MOMENTS

Key moments from the Democrats' Houston debate A factbox with the key exchanges and moments from the debate.

12 Sep USA-ELECTION/DEBATE-EXCLUDED

Candidates cast off debate stage craft alternative plans Half of the crowded Democratic field didn’t make the cut for the third debate. Here’s how they are spending their time after being excluded from the primetime televised event. 12 Sep

USA-ELECTION/DEBATE (PIX) (TV) Third Democratic presidential candidates debate

Ten Democrats vying for the party's 2020 presidential nomination will debate for one night in Houston. 12 Sep

BRITAIN-EU/BUSINESS Government announces parliamentary business for following week

The government announces what will be discussed in parliament next week. This could provide information on what opportunity those opposed to Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Brexit plans will have to try to challenge him. The announcement will be made by House of Commons leader Jacob Rees-Mogg 12 Sep

TANZANIA-RIGHTS/ Tanzanian investigative journalist to appear in court on financial charges

A prominent Tanzanian investigative journalist is due to appear in court on Thursday in a case his lawyer and rights groups say is politically motivated. Erick Kabendera was charged on Aug. 5 with money laundering, tax evasion and assisting a criminal racket. On Aug. 30, the court adjourned his case for the third time and his lawyers called for urgent medical attention for him. 12 Sep

RUSSIA-ISRAEL/ (PIX) (TV) Israel's Netanyahu visits Russia for talks with President Putin

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visits the Black Sea resort city of Sochi for talks with President Vladimir Putin. 12 Sep

BRITAIN-EU/NIRELAND Northern Irish court to make no-deal Brexit ruling

Belfast's High Court is to make a ruling on the legality of a British exit from the European Union without a withdrawal agreement after an activist argued such a move would not be compatible with Northern Ireland's 1998 peace accord 12 Sep IRAN-NUCLEAR/IAEA (TV)

U.N. nuclear watchdog's board meets The U.N. nuclear watchdog's 35-nation Board of Governors holds a quarterly meeting, with Iran and North Korea among the agenda items. Thursday is the fourth day of the week-long meeting at the International Atomic Energy Agency's headquarters.

12 Sep CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

NETHERLANDS-EUTHANASIA/COURT Dutch court to rule in landmark euthanasia case against retired doctor

A Dutch court will hand down a ruling in the case of a retired doctor prosecuted for giving a lethal dose of drugs to an elderly woman with severe dementia who had earlier expressed a wish to die but also gave indications that she might have changed her mind. The case is seen as a test of the legal boundaries of euthanasia in the country where it was first legalised. 11 Sep 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

OHIO-EXECUTION/ Warren Henness, convicted of killing his substance abuse counselor in 1994, to be executed

Warren Henness, convicted of killing his substance abuse counselor in 1994, to be executed 12 Sep

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT EGYPT-CULTURE/ (PIX) (TV)

Historic Cairo's uncertain future Cairo's historic Islamic district faces an uncertain future with centuries-old buildings being demolished, and efforts to restore old buildings faces obstacles, according to architects and urban restorers. 11 Sep 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS FUTURE-JOBS/SINGAPORE-ROBOTS (TV)

Scientist couple working on their robot ‘children’ expecting own child Profile of scientists Wong Choon Yue and Pang Wee Ching, who met and got married while building and programming EDGAR robots which are autonomous and function as avatar, they are now expecting their own child after 10 years working on their robot 'children'.

11 Sep 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT MORGAN STANLEY-PRUZAN/

Morgan Stanley CFO to speak at Barclays Financial Conference Morgan Stanley's Chief Financial Officer Jonathan Pruzan is expected to give updates on the bank's acquisition on Solium, an employee stock plan software company, and guidance on its third quarter and full-year financial results at a New York conference on Wednesday.

11 Sep 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT EMPLOYMENT-CALIFORNIA/TRUCKERS (PIX)

Calif. truckers fret over lawmakers' bid to tighten freelance rules California trucking companies that transport everything from summer strawberries to Christmas toys say they are under threat from a proposed state law that could turn so-called "gig" workers into employees. 11 Sep 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS STORM-DORIAN/ (PIX) (TV)

Bahamians tend wounded, clear rubble in wake of devastating Dorian Rescue and recovery crews continued to clear rubble across the Bahamas in the wake of Hurricane Dorian, which devastated large parts of the archipelago nation. 11 Sep 20:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)