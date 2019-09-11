Netanyahu annexation pledge undermines peace prospects: EU

The EU warned Wednesday that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's pledge to annex the Jordan Valley in the occupied West Bank if he wins next week's election undermines chances for peace in the region.

"The policy of settlement construction and expansion... is illegal under international law and its continuation, and actions are taken in this context, undermine the viability of the two-state solution and the prospects for a wave of lasting peace," an EU spokesperson said in a statement to AFP.

