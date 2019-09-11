International Development News
Plane carrying Mugabe's body lands in Zimbabwe - witness

Reuters Harare
Updated: 11-09-2019 19:15 IST
A plane bringing the body of former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe back to the country landed at its main airport on Wednesday, a Reuters witness said.

Mugabe, Zimbabwe's first leader, who ruled the southern African nation for 37 years until he was ousted by his own army in November 2017, died in a Singapore hospital five days ago at the age of 95.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Zimbabwe
