Health News Roundup: Tocagen's brain cancer treatment fails late-stage study, shares slump

"Chemsex" parties refuelling HIV epidemic

A surge in "chemsex" parties, where people spend days getting high on drugs and having sex with scores of partners, is re-fuelling epidemics of HIV among gay men in European towns and cities, doctors say.

Tocagen's brain cancer treatment fails late-stage study, shares slump

Tocagen Inc said on Thursday its experimental treatment did not prove effective in extending life of brain cancer patients in a late-stage study, sending shares down 68%. The California-based company said its lead product candidate Toca 511 & Toca FC also did not show meaningful superiority in secondary goals compared to standard of care treatment during the trial.

