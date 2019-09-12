Warplanes strike Syria's Idlib despite ceasefire - monitor, residents

Airstrikes hit parts of Syria's Idlib on Thursday, a monitor and residents said, despite a ceasefire that had halted a fierce army offensive in the rebel territory.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a UK-based monitoring group, said government warplanes struck villages in the south of Idlib province for the first time in almost two weeks.

Idlib is Syria's northwest corner - the country's last big insurgent bastion - has seen a lull in airstrikes since Damascus and its key ally Moscow announced a ceasefire on Aug. 31.

Also Read: Syrian Army to unilaterally ceasefire on Aug 31 in Idlib's de-escalation zone

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)