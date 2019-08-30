Syrian Army to unilaterally ceasefire on Aug 31 in Idlib's de-escalation zone

The Syrian Army will unilaterally ceasefire on Aug 31 in Idlib's de-escalation zone, RT Arabic Breaking reports citing Russian Defense Ministry on Friday.

The ministry also urged the armed militant groups in the region to join the ceasefire.

Russia has been the Syrian government's most powerful supporter in its eight-year-long war with rebels and militants.

Meanwhile, Turkey's foreign minister said on Friday Russia had assured Turkey its observation posts in northwest Syria would not be attacked.

الدفاع الروسية: سيوقف الجيش السوري النار من جانب واحد في إدلب صباح 31 أغسطس https://t.co/SFZVaDvAVp — RTarabic_Breaking (@RTarabic_Bn) August 30, 2019

Speaking in Oslo, Mevlut Cavusoglu warned that continued attacks by Russian-based Syrian government forces in rebel-held Idlib province could unleash another wave of Syrian refugees to Europe.

He added that Turkey's military, which backs some Syrian rebel groups, would leave the region only when a political solution was found.