India raises Pak-sponsored terrorism in J-K with UNHRC chief

A high-level Indian delegation led by MEA Secretary (East) Vijay Thakur Singh on Thursday met UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet and briefed her on the issue of Pakistan's continued efforts to destabilise the situation in Jammu and Kashmir through terrorism. "We discussed the situation in Kashmir. It's fast returning to normal. She (Bachelet) appreciated that. We will continue to engage with her. We briefed her about Pakistan's support to terrorism and continued efforts to destroy the situation there through terrorism," Singh told ANI after the meeting.

"Secretary Vijay Thakur Singh met with UNHR High Commissioner @mbachelet in Geneva and briefed her on the steps taken towards gradual return to normalcy in J&K. Conveyed India's concerns on the threat posed by cross border terrorism emanating from Pakistan," MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in a tweet later. Rajiv Kumar Chander, India's ambassador and permanent representative to the UN, was also a part of the delegation that met Bachelet.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the ongoing 42nd UN Human Rights Council session in Geneva where China and Pakistan were the only countries to rake up Kashmir in their respective country statements. On Tuesday, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had claimed that India has transformed Jammu and Kashmir into a largest "caged prison on this planet" after the abrogation of Article 370 and that the human rights were being "trampled with impunity" there.

India firmly rejected Qureshi's allegations and hit back saying a "fabricated narrative" on Jammu and Kashmir came from "the epicentre of global terrorism" and from a nation, which conducts cross-border terrorism as a form of 'alternate diplomacy'. China said it opposes any 'unilateral action' which could complicate the situation in the region and urged both India and Pakistan to exercise restraint and avoid further escalation of tensions. (ANI)

