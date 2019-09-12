UPDATE 1-Four dead, 13 injured in Turkey's southeast after blast -governor office

Four people were killed and 13 were badly wounded in southeast Turkey after improvised explosives placed on a road detonated as a vehicle carrying villagers was passing, the Diyarbakir governor's office said on Thursday.

The explosives were believed to have been placed by Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants, the office said in a statement. The blast occurred in the Kulp district of Diyarbakir province, it said.

