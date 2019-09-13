Pak PM to meet Trump twice during US visit

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will have two meetings with President Donald Trump during his US visit later this month. Khan will arrive in New York on September 21 to attend the 74th session of the UN General Assembly. He will address the session on September 27, The News International reported.

According to the report, the prime minister will have the first meeting with the US President at a luncheon and another at high-tea. He will also be holding talks with world leaders on Kashmir, an issued that Islamabad has been desperately trying to internationalise but to no avail.

This would be his second visit to the US. Previously in July, Khan held a one-on-one meeting with Trump during which the president had offered to mediate between Pakistan and India on the Kashmir. During the July visit, Khan had revealed that his country still has about 30,000 to 40,000 militants "who have been trained and fought in some part of Afghanistan or Kashmir."(ANI)

