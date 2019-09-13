International Development News
Development News Edition
Comoros: Indian envoy Abhay Kumar meets President Azali Assoumani

Indian ambassador to Madagascar, Abhay Kumar, on Thursday met Comoros President Azali Assoumani and held discussions over strengthening bilateral relations between New Delhi and Moroni.

ANI Moroni
Updated: 13-09-2019 11:59 IST
Ambassador Abhay Kumar met with President of Comoros Azali Assoumani on Thursday.. Image Credit: ANI

Indian ambassador to Madagascar, Abhay Kumar, on Thursday met Comoros President Azali Assoumani and held discussions over strengthening bilateral relations between New Delhi and Moroni. "Ambassador Abhay Kumar had the honour of meeting Azali Assoumani, President of Comoros today to review the progress in bilateral relations between India and Comoros and ways to further strengthen it," tweeted Indian Embassy of Comoros.

This is the second meeting between Kumar and Azali in last four months. India and Comoros have always enjoyed close and friendly relations. Both countries have similarities of view on regional and global issues.

Comoros is a strategically located island in the Indian Ocean which looks over the Mozambique Channel. It is a member of International Solar Alliance and supports India's candidature for the permanent membership of the UN Security Council. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Comoros
