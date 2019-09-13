Zimbabwe's Mugabe to be buried at national monument on Sunday -family

Former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe will be buried at the National Heroes Acre monument in Harare on Sunday, Mugabe family spokesman Leo Mugabe told Reuters, rowing back from comments the family made a day earlier.

"I can confirm that he will be buried at the National Heroes Acre on Sunday," Leo Mugabe said, adding that the Mugabe family had held further consultations with the government since it said on Thursday that Zimbabwe's founder would be buried privately.

