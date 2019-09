At least 10 people died in a fire at a hospital in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Thursday night with rescuers desperately trying to evacuate patients from the building, the fire service said.

"At least 10 people died," the Rio de Janeiro fire department said in a statement, without specifying whether the victims were patients or workers at the Badim hospital in the north of the city.

